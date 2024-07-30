HOMCOM Aerobic Step Three-Level Adjustable Exercise Stepper for Home

Step up your fitness with this HOMCOM exercise stepper. It comes with four risers, allowing you to choose a level you are most comfortable with – perfect for beginners and experts alike. Each piece is made from thick plastic for safety when in use, with a textured panel on top to ensure you don't slip. On the bottom, non-slip feet keep the stepper in position without marking your floor. A great workout, suitable for indoors, outdoors and people of all ages and exercise expertise.