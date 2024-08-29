HOMCOM Power Rack Weight Stand Bar Barbell Squat Stand Spotter Home

Want to build strength? This HOMCOM weight stand is the way to go. Perfect for squats, bench presses, deadlifts, dumbbell curls and more. The height is adjustable, keeping you comfortable when working out. Made from solid steel for durability, it stays firm and upright when in use, whilst the non-slip rubber feet at the bottom keeps it stable and balanced. Whether it's at home, gym or elsewhere, this compact weight stand will keep you fit and strong.