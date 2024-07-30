HOMCOM 2 Pairs Barbell Squat Rack Portable Stand Weight Lifting Bench

Want to improve flexibility and circulation and to enhance muscle strength? Try out this HOMOCM Barbell Squat Rack for home or office! this pair of high-quality barbell stands made of heavy-duty steel frame for durability, it can support up to 10kg weight. The rack height can be adjusted to fit each person's height. Sturdy "H" bases provide excellent stability during workouts. Anti-slip rubber end caps provide grip for added stability and protect the floor from scuffs and scratches. Perfect squat/workout racks for the home gym user.