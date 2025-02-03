HOMCOM 25kg Adjustable 2 IN 1 Barbell Dumbbells Weight Set for Fitness

This two-in-one dumbbell set from HOMCOM, can be used as dumbbell or barbell - it's super easy to switch up your routine whenever you desire. Comes with: 12 plates and 3 rods - you can build up the weight you want - suitable for beginners and experts. The combination of both dumbbell and barbell makes it suitable for a variety of upper and lower workouts, like bicep curls, squats, presses and raises. A great way to start your fitness journey.

Can be use as dumbbell or barbell Exercise yourself with different weight plates Covered with plastic to protect the floor

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD