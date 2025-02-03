HOMCOM 30KGS Dumbbell & Barbell Adjustable Ergonomic Set Exercise

The HOMCOM A91-155: 20KG, A91-156: 30KGS Dumbbell & Barbell is a versatile product, it can help you build your body. Assembly takes just a few seconds, quickly alternate between dumbbell and barbell exercises to focus on muscle strength, endurance, or cardiovascular health. It is very resistant to compression and abrasion, the material of iron sand and Polypropylene ensures the service life of the product. You can adjust the weight according to your own needs.

Can be used as either dumbbell or barbell Set includes 4 x 1.25kg and 8 x 2.5kg plates 4 pieces of 1.25kg plates

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD