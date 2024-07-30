HOMCOM 10/15/20cm Aerobic Steppers Compact Stepper for Indoor Exercise

Step up your fitness level with this aerobic stepper from HOMCOM. It comes with four risers, allowing you to set to a level you are most comfortable with - perfect for beginners and experts alike. Each piece is made from thick plastic for safety when in use, with a textured panel on top so you don't slip. On the bottom, non-slip feet to keep in position without marking your floor. A fitness piece suitable for indoors, outdoors and people of all ages and exercise expertise.