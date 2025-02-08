HOMCOM 20KGS Dumbbell & Barbell Adjustable Ergonomic Set Exercise

The HOMCOM A91-155: 20KG, A91-156: 30KGS Dumbbell & Barbell is a versatile product, it can help you build your body. Assembly takes just a few seconds, quickly alternate between dumbbell and barbell exercises to focus on muscle strength, endurance, or cardiovascular health. It is very resistant to compression and abrasion, the material of iron sand and Polypropylene ensures the service life of the product. You can adjust the weight according to your own needs.

Ideal for physical exercise, helps condition and shape arms, shoulders, back, and strengthen muscles The barbell set can be use as dumbbell or barbell, total weight 20kg 4 pieces of 1.25kg plates

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD