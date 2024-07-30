HOMCOM 6mm Thick Gym Equipment Mat Non-slip Floor Protector Mat

This turbo trainer mat from HOMCOM is made for used with exercise machines, reducing vibrations and noise whilst working out. This gym floor mats are suitable for cross trainers, exercise bikes, rowing machines and even smaller weight machines. Made from tear-resistant 6mm thick plastic, fitness mat's smooth surface is easy to wipe clean for hygiene. Rolls up to store easily.