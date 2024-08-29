SPORTNOW 120cm EZ Curl Bar, Olympic Barbell Bar for 5cm Weight Plates

Increase your strength with our SPORTNOW EZ bar. The ideal equipment for bench presses, squats, deadlifts, pendlay rows, military presses and more, ensuring you feel the burn in all muscle groups. Suitable for weight plates with a 5cm hole, it can hold up to 100kg

choose a comfortable weight and get started. Non-slip handles for an excellent grip, whilst the spring clips keep the plates secure, adding safety to your workout. Reach your goals from the comfort of your home.