HOMCOM Adjust Pair of Barbell Squat Racks Stand Weight Lifting Press

Bring gym workouts to your own home with this barbell rack from HOMCOM. Formed heavy-duty steel, the frames are tough and sturdy for long-lasting use, able to hold up to 200kg with ease. They can be set to different levels with a 'J' shaped bracket on the top for extra room. Both racks are finished with 'H' shaped bases to ensure stability, with rubber caps on all sharp edges for safety. An excellent way to work on squats, bench presses, lunges, deadlifts and more during any time of the day.