HOMCOM Foldable Powered Scooter 120W w/ Adjustable Seat and Brake,Pink

HOMCOM designed this powered scooter for riding around in style and comfort. The metal frame construction provides added durability and minimum maintenance. The charge holds up to 6-8Hrs while offering a distance mileage up to 6-8km in 1 charge. The folding scooter makes it easy to store or carry when not in use. Warning: It is illegal to ride electric scooters on public roads, paavements, or cycle paths. They are intended only for use on private land with the owner's permission.