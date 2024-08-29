HOMCOM Foldable Scooter 120W w/ Adjustable Height and Brake, Blue

HOMCOM designed this scooter for riding around in style and comfort. The metal frame construction provides added durability and minimum maintenance. The charge holds up to 6-8Hrs while offering a distance up to 6-8km in 1 charge. The folding scooter makes it easy to store or carry when not in use. Warning: It is illegal to ride electric scooters on public roads, paavements, or cycle paths. They are intended only for use on private land with the owner's permission.