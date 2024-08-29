HOMCOM Foldable Powered Scooter with Adjustable Seat and Brake, Red

HOMCOM designed this scooter ideal for teens to ride around in style. The metal frame construction provides added durability and minimum maintenance. The charge holds up to 6-8Hrs while offering a distance mileage up to 6-8km in 1 charge. The foldable mechanism makes it easy to store or carry when not in use.