Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Black

Growing plants, flowers and vegetables in smaller spaces comes easy with this Outsunny plant tent. A galvanised steel frame means a strong core, fitted with a tear-resistant mesh cover for the shield. Features a zipped door for easy access

it rolls up to stay in place whenever you need it to stay put.