Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Black
image 1 of Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Blackimage 2 of Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Blackimage 3 of Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Blackimage 4 of Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Blackimage 5 of Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Black

Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

Outsunny Fruit Cage, Plant Protection Tent, 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.9m, Black
Growing plants, flowers and vegetables in smaller spaces comes easy with this Outsunny plant tent. A galvanised steel frame means a strong core, fitted with a tear-resistant mesh cover for the shield. Features a zipped door for easy access
it rolls up to stay in place whenever you need it to stay put.
Protect your growing vegetables and crops;Zipped door for easy access to plants inside;Easy to assemble and simple to tear down

View all Garden Plants & Planters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here