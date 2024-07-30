Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protection
image 1 of HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protectionimage 2 of HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protectionimage 3 of HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protectionimage 4 of HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protectionimage 5 of HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protection

HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protection

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

HOMCOM Thick Equipment Mat Gym Exercise Fitness Workout Protection
This turbo trainer mat from HOMCOM is perfect for exercise. Made from durable PVC in a thick cut, it helps to protect your floor and exercise equipment. Anti-slip, it means no accidents will occur when in use, and being lightweight and rollable, our gym floor mats are easy to take along to the gym.
Can be placed underneath electronic exerciseMade from tear-proof PVCPrevents accidents when in use

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here