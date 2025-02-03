Nail HQ Square Bronzed Babe Nails (24 Pieces)

Get the perfect shimmery nails with the Nail HQ Square Bronzed Babe Nails. Created with a bronze cat eye hue, this pack of twenty-four features high-quality, medium length square nails. Not only are the nails easy to apply, they come in different sizes so you can find the best fit for you. Contains 2ml glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

• Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

• Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

• Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

• Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

• Repeat with the remaining nails

• Classy & subtle• Durable & long lasting• Easy application• Salon-quality results