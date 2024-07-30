Nail HQ Oval Sunbeam Nails (24 Pieces)

Get the perfect shimmery nails with the Nail HQ Oval Sunbeam Nails. Created with a gold cat eye hue, this pack of twenty-four features high-quality, medium length almond nails. Not only are the nails easy to apply, they come in different sizes so you can find the best fit for you. Contains 2ml glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

Repeat with the remaining nails

Sophisticated & classyDurable & long lastingEasy applicationSalon-quality results