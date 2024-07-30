Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, White
image 1 of PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, Whiteimage 2 of PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, Whiteimage 3 of PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, Whiteimage 4 of PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, Whiteimage 5 of PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, White

PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£33.99

£33.99/each

PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, White
Elevate your feline's fun with the PawHut Cat Stair! This playful piece doubles as a cat tree and scratching post, ensuring your kitty stays active and their claws stay healthy. Designed for indoor use, this cat tower combines cat steps and scratch post, making it a delightful haven for any cat or kitten to explore.
Cat stairs assist in easy access to high surfacesCarpeted steps prevent slipping, enhancing safetyLightweight design makes it easy to relocate

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here