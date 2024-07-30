PawHut Pet Stair with 4-step Climb Ladder, Scratching Posts, White

Elevate your feline's fun with the PawHut Cat Stair! This playful piece doubles as a cat tree and scratching post, ensuring your kitty stays active and their claws stay healthy. Designed for indoor use, this cat tower combines cat steps and scratch post, making it a delightful haven for any cat or kitten to explore.