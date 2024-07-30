HOMCOM 180cm Cherry Blossom Tree Light with 350 LED Lights

Beauty and light, all through the night. This HOMCOM light-up faux tree is a unique way to dress your outdoors. Formed into a Pink Sakura Tree design, it's fitted with 450 LED lights - this provides plenty of illumination. The flexible branches allow you to bend to a position you require. The plastic body means it's a reliable piece, with a water-resistant coating making it safe for outdoor use. Light up the night in glorious colour.