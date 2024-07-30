PawHut Pet Stairs with 3-step Stair, Scratching Posts, Platforms, Toy Ball

Is your kitten or cat scratching up your furniture? This PawHut cat tree has everything they need to give in to those animal instincts. The thoughtful three-step design not only gives your pet a fun place to play but also for your older animals; it's a helpful way to help get them on and off the bed or couch. The scratching posts on each step allow them to get their energy out without ruining your sofa or chairs. Give your cat a good place to scratch with this cat stair from PawHut.