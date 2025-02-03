HOMCOM 4-Tier Bookshelf Freestanding Bookcase W/ Storage for Study

A deeper, more polished take on the Industrial trend for this season forwards: this HOMCOM bookcase ticks all the right boxes. Combining a black frame with walnut wood-effect shelves and door, the design in bold to create a strong point of interest where it stands. The neutral tone is great for dressing up with colour too. It features three shelves and a cupboard/side compartment duo at the bottom: plenty of room to show off and store your favourite pieces.

- Made of particle board and MDF for reliable usage; - The frame is melamine coated, is easy to maintain; - The anti-tipping device adds stability and security;

