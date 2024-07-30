HOMCOM 450W Electric Candyfloss Machine Kit Non-Stick

Bring those sweet childhood memories back with this candyfloss machine from HOMCOM. Clean white in colour, it's extremely easy to use, making it suitable for both children and adults: simply load the ingredients and press the button for your candyfloss to start forming, taking around two minutes in total. The body is made from metal for strength, and the plates are coated with a non-stick surface to prevent sugar from sticking. Package comes with 10 bamboo sticks,a spoon and plastic cover for when not in use. The perfect piece for parties, or for when you've got a sweet craving at home.