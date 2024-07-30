HOMCOM 450W Electric Candyfloss Machine Kit Non-Stick

Bring those sweet childhood memories back with this candy floss maker for kids from HOMCOM. By adding a spoon full of pure granulated sugar and you will be collecting the candy floss on the sticks within 3 to 5 minutes as the centre spool turns round. Food grade material and non-slip feet on the bottom make this cotton candy machine safe enough for both adult and child use. A perfect piece for parties, or for when you've got a sweet craving at home!