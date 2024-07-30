HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Tools

Boasting a vintage design with a steel construction, this firewood rack will stylishly hold your wooden logs together in style. Its solid frame is durable, with a rust-resistant powder coating for extra strength for prolonged use, which is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The high side walls prevent the logs falling off, whilst the slatted bottom prevents water build-up to prevent decay. It comes with a broom, poker, shovel and tong on the sides, meaning you can move the logs easily, safely and clean the holder down when done.