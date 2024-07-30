Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Tools
image 1 of HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Toolsimage 2 of HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Toolsimage 3 of HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Toolsimage 4 of HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Toolsimage 5 of HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Tools

HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Tools

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

HOMCOM Heavy Duty Firewood Log Rack Wood Storage Holder with 4 Tools
Boasting a vintage design with a steel construction, this firewood rack will stylishly hold your wooden logs together in style. Its solid frame is durable, with a rust-resistant powder coating for extra strength for prolonged use, which is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The high side walls prevent the logs falling off, whilst the slatted bottom prevents water build-up to prevent decay. It comes with a broom, poker, shovel and tong on the sides, meaning you can move the logs easily, safely and clean the holder down when done.
The coating can prevent rustused indooroutdoorThe elevated legs design keep the wood always drySide hooks offer space to hang accessories

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here