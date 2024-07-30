Marketplace.
Outsunny Firewood Rack Log Holder Wood Storage with Hooks 4 Tools

This steel firewood rack with accessories by Outsunny is a great item to have to keep your firewood secure and safe ready to use. Comes complete with 4 tools, a tong, a poker, a shovel and a brush, all the essential tools required for a fireplace. All tools can easily be placed on the hooks on the side of the unit within easy reach. Made from steel in a black finish It offers ideal way to organize and store your logs. Its elevated design keeps your firewood dry and makes your logs stay off the ground. Great for indoor or outdoor use from your living room fireplace to outdoor storage in the patio or garden, and a must have for any wood burning activity.
Two tierside hooks & 4 toolssturdy construction

