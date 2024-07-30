Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Wish You A Merry Christmas Cushion With Foil Design and Fringe Trim, Cream
image 1 of BHS Wish You A Merry Christmas Cushion With Foil Design and Fringe Trim, Creamimage 2 of BHS Wish You A Merry Christmas Cushion With Foil Design and Fringe Trim, Creamimage 3 of BHS Wish You A Merry Christmas Cushion With Foil Design and Fringe Trim, Cream

BHS Wish You A Merry Christmas Cushion With Foil Design and Fringe Trim, Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.00

£12.00/each

BHS Wish You A Merry Christmas Cushion With Foil Design and Fringe Trim, Cream
Our We Wish You A Merry Christmas Cushion adds a traditional feel to your holiday interior. The frayed edge of this natural cushion makes for a playful vintage accent to your modern space.
Aged natural finishUnique metallic finishMachine washable

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here