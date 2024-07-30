Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Christmas Candy Cane Cushion, Cream
image 1 of BHS Christmas Candy Cane Cushion, Creamimage 2 of BHS Christmas Candy Cane Cushion, Creamimage 3 of BHS Christmas Candy Cane Cushion, Cream

BHS Christmas Candy Cane Cushion, Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

BHS Christmas Candy Cane Cushion, Cream
Add some whimsy to festive decor with the Candy Cane Cushion. The fluffy top of this white cushion is the perfect to cosy up next to with a holiday movie playing.
Playful festive patternSquare shape is easy to style aroundDo not machine wash

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here