Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Green
image 1 of BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Greenimage 2 of BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Greenimage 3 of BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Greenimage 4 of BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Greenimage 5 of BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Green

BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.00

£14.00/each

BHS Bobble Glass Vase, Green
Elegantly display your flowers with the Small Bobble Glass Vase in Light Green. This recycled glass vase is finished with a light green hue & features a bobbled design adding a vintage motif to your decor.
Retro bobble designEasy to style thanks to the small sizeFinished with a chic light green tint

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here