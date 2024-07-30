BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Blue

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create a calming environment with the Grooved Ceramic Vase. This addition is perfect for creating coastal hues in your home with it's blue finish and offers a relaxing texture which will pair seamlessly with your home.

Create a calming environment with the Grooved Ceramic Vase. This addition is perfect for creating coastal hues in your home with it's blue finish and offers a relaxing texture which will pair seamlessly with your home.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.