Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Green
image 1 of BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Greenimage 2 of BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Greenimage 3 of BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Greenimage 4 of BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Greenimage 5 of BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Green

BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£28.00

£28.00/each

BHS Recycled Round Glass Vase, Green
The Recycled Glass Round Vase with Green Tint is a eco friendly way of displaying your favourite flowers. The opaque green tint of this round glass vase is a timeless addition to your home décor.
Sleek green tint finishMade from 100% recycled glassElegant round shape

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here