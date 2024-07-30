Hisense Freestanding Solo Microwave - H25MOBS7HUK

Conjure up quick and healthy meals for the family in no time with this Hisense 25 litre Solo Microwave, boasting 900W of power for rapid cooking speeds and an Auto Defrost option to safely defrost frozen food. Using intervals of low heat for even defrosting results. Select the desired defrost time or the weight of the food, which adjusts the defrost time automatically. Save the settings for three of your favourite recipes so you can quickly and efficiently cook the meals you enjoy. Cook with ease using preset programmes specially catering for Pizza, Vegetables, Meat and more. Simply select the food and weight, and the microwave will adjust the cooking power and duration automatically.