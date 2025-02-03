Hisense 20L 700W Microwave Grill - H20MOMSS4HGUK

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Introducing the Hisense H20MOMSS4HGUK 20L 700W Microwave Grill in sleek silver a compact and powerful kitchen essential. With a 20L capacity and 700W power, this microwave grill effortlessly combines style with high-performance functionality. Experience the convenience of Auto Defrost and explore a variety of culinary options with 9 auto functions, ensuring easy and precise cooking. The Microwave Grill feature adds versatility to your kitchen, allowing you to achieve the perfect balance of cooking and grilling. The user-friendly LCD touch display enhances control, making it easy to navigate through settings and functions. With its modern design and powerful features, the H20MOMSS4HGUK is designed to meet your cooking needs while adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor. Elevate your culinary experience with this stylish and efficient microwave grill from Hisense.

