Marketplace.
image 1 of Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUK
image 1 of Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUKimage 2 of Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUKimage 3 of Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUKimage 4 of Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUKimage 5 of Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUK

Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£199.00

£199.00/each

Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUK
Introducing the Hisense HB25MOBX7GUK Built-in Microwave & Grill in sleek black, your kitchen's new best friend. With 900W of power, it's a culinary powerhouse, making meal prep a breeze. The grill function adds versatility, allowing you to achieve that perfect golden finish. Its intuitive controls and LED display ensure a hassle-free experience, while the generous 25L capacity accommodates various dish sizes. The modern design seamlessly blends into your kitchen, and the easy-clean interior simplifies maintenance. Experience cooking convenience like never before. The Hisense HB25MOBX7GUK, where style meets functionality for your personalized culinary journey.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here