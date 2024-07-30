Hisense 900W Built-in Microwave & Grill - HB25MOBX7GUK

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the Hisense HB25MOBX7GUK Built-in Microwave & Grill in sleek black, your kitchen's new best friend. With 900W of power, it's a culinary powerhouse, making meal prep a breeze. The grill function adds versatility, allowing you to achieve that perfect golden finish. Its intuitive controls and LED display ensure a hassle-free experience, while the generous 25L capacity accommodates various dish sizes. The modern design seamlessly blends into your kitchen, and the easy-clean interior simplifies maintenance. Experience cooking convenience like never before. The Hisense HB25MOBX7GUK, where style meets functionality for your personalized culinary journey.

Introducing the Hisense HB25MOBX7GUK Built-in Microwave & Grill in sleek black, your kitchen's new best friend. With 900W of power, it's a culinary powerhouse, making meal prep a breeze. The grill function adds versatility, allowing you to achieve that perfect golden finish. Its intuitive controls and LED display ensure a hassle-free experience, while the generous 25L capacity accommodates various dish sizes. The modern design seamlessly blends into your kitchen, and the easy-clean interior simplifies maintenance. Experience cooking convenience like never before. The Hisense HB25MOBX7GUK, where style meets functionality for your personalized culinary journey.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.