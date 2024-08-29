Bosch 800W Freestanding Microwave - FFL020MS2B

Bosch's microwave balances a sophisticated minimal look with exceptional technology and creativity. Its compact and stylish black and stainless steel finish will look great and become a welcome addition into your home. The Bosch microwave is all about functionality designed for you. There are many features that make your use simple and effective, one of which is its built in automatic programmes using AutoPilot 7 technology. You can choose out of 7 programmes, the appropriate one for your dish and let the microwave do the rest. It's user friendly electronics make it easy to maneuver the machine, its big front dial and well layed out buttons enable a comfortable user experience. The Bosch Series 2 also comes with a useful red LED display so you can easily tell how long is left for your dish to finish cooking and clearly lays out the time functions on the front of the microwave. Inside your food is also cooked with LED lighting, which is used for its minimal energy consumption and perfect for illuminating your food.