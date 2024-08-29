image 1 of Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQ
image 1 of Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQimage 2 of Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQimage 3 of Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQimage 4 of Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQ

Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQ

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes TV And Audio Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQ
Discover the joy of fresh and healthy cooking with Panasonic Microwave Inverter Technology. The microwave will use a precise power control meaning that all of the dishes are evenly cooked and are ready in next to no time. The intelligent internal design will be able to reduce the overall footprint by approximately 20% compared to conventional combination ovens, this will leave you with more space available on your kitchen worktop. By moving the fan from the back of the oven to the top, the interior space has been increased providing you with a spacious 34cm turntable. This gives you more flexibility to use larger dishes and plates. The convenient pre-programmed Junior Menu will ensures that even the most picky of eaters out there enjoy healthy delights. Just enter the weight of the food and the oven does the rest. Pre-programmes for children include pured fruits/veg, pasta bake, vegetable fries and more.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here