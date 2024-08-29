Panasonic 27L 3-in-1 Combination Microwave Oven - NNCT57JMBPQ

Discover the joy of fresh and healthy cooking with Panasonic Microwave Inverter Technology. The microwave will use a precise power control meaning that all of the dishes are evenly cooked and are ready in next to no time. The intelligent internal design will be able to reduce the overall footprint by approximately 20% compared to conventional combination ovens, this will leave you with more space available on your kitchen worktop. By moving the fan from the back of the oven to the top, the interior space has been increased providing you with a spacious 34cm turntable. This gives you more flexibility to use larger dishes and plates. The convenient pre-programmed Junior Menu will ensures that even the most picky of eaters out there enjoy healthy delights. Just enter the weight of the food and the oven does the rest. Pre-programmes for children include pured fruits/veg, pasta bake, vegetable fries and more.