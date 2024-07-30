Hotpoint 40L 900W Built-In Microwave - MP676IXH

With the Hotpoint MP 676 1X H integrated microwave oven, you can do so much more than just heat food. This microwave combines the features of a microwave, an oven, and a grill, to create a variety of starters, mains, and desserts. The Multiwave Technology ensures every part of your food cooks evenly, preventing hot or cold spots and reducing the need to stir. Using the Rapid Defrosting function, you can quickly defrost all different kinds of food. All it takes is to select the food type, set the weight and press start. Our Dynamic Crisp Technology along with the Crisp Plate will quickly achieve precise browning and crisping, so everything comes out deliciously golden. Mealtime is made healthier with the steam function, so you can cook your vegetables to perfection. With its sleek design and easy-to-use touch control interface, the Hotpoint MP 676 1X H is a simple way to create delicious meals.