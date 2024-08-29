Bosch 600W Hand Blender - MSM66020GB

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Bosch MSM66020GB ErgoMixx 600W Hand Blender in crisp white is a versatile kitchen companion that seamlessly combines power and functionality. With a robust 600W motor, this hand blender effortlessly tackles a myriad of blending tasks, from smoothies to soups. The ErgoMixx design prioritizes user comfort, featuring an ergonomic handle that ensures a secure grip, providing precise control during blending. Equipped with QuattroBlade Pro technology, the stainless steel blender foot guarantees efficient blending, delivering smooth and consistent results. Designed for convenience, the Bosch MSM66020GB features a one-button click system for easy attachment and detachment of accessories, streamlining your kitchen tasks. The variable speed settings grant you the flexibility to achieve the desired texture for your blends. Cleaning is a breeze with dishwasher-safe parts, and the compact design ensures convenient storage. Elevate your culinary experience with the Bosch MSM66020GB ErgoMixx 600W Hand Blender in white a stylish and efficient tool that brings power and precision to your blending endeavours.

