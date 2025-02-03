Marketplace.
image 1 of Bosch Hand Blender ErgoMaster 1000W - MSM4B621GB

Bosch Hand Blender ErgoMaster 1000W - MSM4B621GB

No ratings yet

Write a review

£84.00

£84.00/each

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bosch Hand Blender ErgoMaster 1000W - MSM4B621GB
The Bosch Series 4 Hand Blender ErgoMixx 1000W in sleek black is a kitchen essential designed to elevate your blending experience. With a powerful 1000W motor, this hand blender effortlessly handles various ingredients, ensuring smooth and precise blending for soups, sauces, and smoothies. The ergonomic design of the blender, featuring a comfortable handle, provides a secure grip, making it easy to control and manoeuvre as you create culinary delights in the kitchen. The stainless steel QuattroBlade Pro technology guarantees efficient blending, and the variable speed settings allow you to achieve the desired consistency for your recipes. In addition to its performance, the Bosch Series 4 Hand Blender prioritizes user-friendly features and convenience. The one-button click system facilitates easy attachment and detachment of accessories, including a chopper and whisk, offering versatility in your culinary tasks. Clean-up is a breeze with dishwasher-safe parts, and the anti-splash design ensures mess-free operation. With its powerful performance and thoughtful design, the Bosch Series 4 Hand Blender ErgoMixx 1000W in black is a stylish and efficient kitchen companion for those who appreciate precision and convenience in their cooking routine.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here