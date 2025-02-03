Bosch MultiTalent 3 Compact Food Processor - MCM3100WGB

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Equipped with 700W of power, the MCM3100WGB MultiTalent 3 Compact Food Processor from Bosch is more than qualified to take care of all your daily cooking prep, or help you master more challenging recipes. It's versatile too, offering a choice of 2 speed settings and a range of accessories that allow you to perfect over 20 different techniques including shredding, grating, grinding, mixing and pureeing. Great for smaller kitchens, the MultiTalent 3 boasts a compact, space-saving design, while the dishwasher-safe accessories can be stored inside the bowl for a quick change-over and a clutter-free worktop.

