Bosch 1.7L Cordless Kettle - TWK7203GB

The TWK7203GB kettle boils rapidly and has some great features that make it easier to use. It will add a touch of style to any kitchen, coming in a silver and black stainless steel finish. To make sure you don't overfill the kettle, there is a water level indicator marked in both litres and cups - this prevents water waste and saves energy. Thanks to 3000 Watts of power and the rapid boil function, you'll never be waiting very long for your drink. As this Bosch model is cordless, you'll find that it's practical, safe and easy to fill. The 360o base means you can put the kettle on at any angle, and non-slip feet keep it secure on your work surfaces, even in the busiest of households.