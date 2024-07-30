Bosch 1.7L 3kw Kettle - TWK3P420GB

Introducing the Bosch TWK3P420GB kettle - the perfect combination of style and performance. With its sleek design and advanced features, this kettle is a must-have for any modern kitchen. Featuring a powerful 3000-watt heating element, this kettle boils water quickly and efficiently, saving you time and energy. The large 1.7 litre capacity means you can make multiple cups of tea or coffee without needing to refill, while the convenient water level indicator ensures that you always add the right amount of water. But that's not all - this kettle is packed with features to make your life easier. The optimal spout and easy to read scale make using this super easy, and with the automatic shut-off feature, you can have peace of mind knowing that the kettle won't overheat or run dry.