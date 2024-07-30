Bosch 1.7L Cordless Kettle - TWK7201GB

Start your day right with this stylish Bosch kettle. It has a 1.7 litre capacity, meaning itll make up to 7 cups of tea or coffee at once. It also has a 3000 Watt power output, so youll never be hovering around the worktop waiting for long. Plus, because it comes with 7 different temperature settings, finding the perfect one for your chosen drink is easy whether its earl grey, green tea or a fruity blend. This models handy Keep Warm function maintains the heat for up to 30 minutes after reaching boiling point. And, thanks to the modern touch controls, selecting the right functions is as satisfying as that first sip.