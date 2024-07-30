Marketplace.
Dualit 1.5L Kettle - 72905

The modern design of this black and brushed steel kettle from Dualit will add a touch of style to your worktop. It can make up to 6 cups at once, thanks to its 1.5 litre capacity ideal for afternoon tea. It also has a 2300 Watt power output, so youll never need to wait long to serve drinks to your guests. The handy pure pour spout makes it safer too, as it prevents water splashes when youre preparing your coffees. It also has a 360 degree connection, which means you can place it anywhere on your counter with ease. Your drinks will always be free from imperfections, as the limescale filter removes impurities from your water.

