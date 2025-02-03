Bissell 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner - 2024E

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A 2-in-1 High Power Lightweight Vacuum - perfect for quick cleaning. The BISSELL Featherweight will help reduce the effort and time taken to clean your home and is great for cleaning dirt on hard floor surfaces around your home. It converts easily into a multi-purpose hand vacuum and perfect for quick pick-ups on your stairs, upholstery, curtains and the car.

A 2-in-1 High Power Lightweight Vacuum - perfect for quick cleaning. The BISSELL Featherweight will help reduce the effort and time taken to clean your home and is great for cleaning dirt on hard floor surfaces around your home. It converts easily into a multi-purpose hand vacuum and perfect for quick pick-ups on your stairs, upholstery, curtains and the car.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.