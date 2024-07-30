Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - BCS71PETGB

Bosch BCS71PETGB 18V Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner ProAnimal - Red Our specially designed nozzle is perfect for pet owners, as it removes pet hair efficiently and in no time thanks to its high performance. Two different rows of bristles ensure that almost all pet hair is removed. In addition, thanks to the 70 percdent larger diameter of the brush roller, the hair is less likely to get tangled. This makes cleaning the brush easy and fast, and you can spend more time with your pet instead of cleaning your home. Enjoy more versatility! The convenient Flex Tube makes it possible to reach places under low furniture effortlessly, the Easy Parking Clip lets you securely hold the tool in place during breaks, and the Quick Stand allows flexible cleaning with the handheld while the nozzle and tube stand by themselves. With the Nozzle Foot Release you can detach the nozzle from the tube without bending over to easily switch to spot cleaning with the practical tube. This makes the Unlimited 7 perfect for cleaning all types of floors and surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach areas. Most devices have different batteries, which can be expensive. The exchangeable batteries are part of one of the largest cross-brand 18V battery systems. They are compatible with many 18V power tools and gardening devices from Bosch and other brands e.g. Gardena, Gloria, Wagner and Rapid.