Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - BBS611GB

Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - BBS611GB
Blast through your chores with this Bosch cordless vacuum cleaner. Its 30 minute run time is enough to cover each room without it needing an extra boost. The AllFloor Power brush is specially designed to tackle every flooring type too, from hard floors to soft carpets. If youve noticed some dust down the side of the sofa and its playing on your mind, the crevice tool is perfect for getting into tight corners and hard-to-reach spaces. The DigitalSpin motor also uses brushless magnets instead of different moving parts, so not only will it last longer, but its emission-free for more efficient cleaning. And, because you can just give the lifetime filter a rinse under the tap, youll never have to buy new ones.

