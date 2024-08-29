Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - BBH3280GB

Convenient, fast and thorough, the cordless Bosch Flexxo Series 4 2in1 handheld and handstick vacuum cleaner including integrated accessories. Featuring a lightweight and compact frame, this easy to use tool is designed to help you clean even those hard-to-reach places, even under furniture or around the seats in your car. The Serie 4 also comes with a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery which can be fully charged in 5 hours for quick and consistently thorough cleaning for a run time of up to 55 minutes. With the rechargeable battery you don't have to worry about messy and tangled cords, for stress-free work in the home and in the car.