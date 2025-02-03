Vax Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner with 1.5L Capacity - UCA3GEV1

Leave your home completely spotless with this bagless vacuum cleaner from Vax. This model gives the same great results on both carpets and hard floors, so your kitchen will be left as clean as your dining room. With Multicyclonic technology, microscopic dust particles are separated from the air to give you incredible results throughout your home. If you share your home with a pack of furry friends, you will no doubt love the Fur 'n' Fluff tool, as the rubber grips effortlessly lift up pet hair from surfaces and upholstery. It also comes with a HEPA filtration system too, which is fantastic for allergy and hay fever sufferers, as it removes allergens from the air with ease.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)