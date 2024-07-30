Marketplace.
Vax Pet Pro Upright Vacuum Cleaner - UCUESHV1

£119.00

£119.00/each

The Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Pro is the UKs light corded lift-out upright vacuum cleaner. It has all the power of a Vax Air upright with a lift-out cylinder for areas you cant usually reach. The portable lift-out cylinder is appropriate for stairs, above the floor and car cleaning. You dont have to take the full machine with you as the lightweight and easy to carry cylinder can be easily transported to all those areas you cant usually clean. The Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Pro has Steerable technology. This allows you to navigate smoothly around furniture and other obstacles with ease, while the full recline gets underneath furniture. The Air Lift Steerable Pet Pro is ideal for pet owners as the powerful TurboTool will remove embedded dirt and pet hair from above the floor surfaces around your home. By attaching the TurboTool to the hose, a combination of powerful suction and fast rotating brushes remove pet hair and fur with ease. This can be used to clean pet hair from your car or even pet beds. It even includes an additional Fur and Fluff tool, providing a complete home cleaning solution for homes with pets. These tools combined can be used to clean pet hair from stairs, upholstery, the car and even pet beds.

