Marketplace.
image 1 of Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UK
image 1 of Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UKimage 2 of Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UKimage 3 of Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UKimage 4 of Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UKimage 5 of Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UK

Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£64.00

£64.00/each

Duux 3 Speed Globe Table Fan - DXCF08UK
The modern Globe is a real asset to your table, desk or counter. But it is not only beautiful on the outside. This table fan has a powerful DC motor with a range of 7 meters, partly due to its horizontal 90 degrees and vertical 80 degrees oscillation. Thanks to this unique property, it can cover an impressively large surface - for optimum comfort throughout the room.

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here